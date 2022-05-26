Castroneves seeks historic fifth Indianapolis 500 victory

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — It took Helio Castroneves 12 tries to win a fourth Indianapolis 500. He hopes it only takes one time to make history. The Brazilian will attempt to win a record-breaking fifth Indy 500 on Sunday after winnin No. 4 a year ago. Castroneves will be making his 22nd start at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, most of any driver in the field. He’s 47 years old and the second oldest driver on the grid. He saysd he’s shown that experience at Indy matters far more than age. He hopes to drive from the back of the field to win No. 5.