Watson on field with Browns as legal storm swirls around QB

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Deshaun Watson was impossible to miss in his orange jersey, pants and helmet. As he showed off his right arm, engaged in friendly trash talk and interacted with new teammates, the Browns quarterback didn’t look distracted by the storm swirling around him. Hours after two of the massage therapists accusing him of sexual misconduct gave graphic descriptions to a national TV audience of sessions they claim scarred them, Watson practiced with Cleveland. The Browns signed him to a controversial, $230 million contract in March. Watson is waiting to find out if he’ll be suspended by the NFL, which is investigating whether he violated its personal-conduct policy.