Votto homers, triples, shouts at reliever as Reds beat Cubs

By JEFF WALLNER

Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joey Votto homered and tripled, then shouted at Cubs reliver Rowan Wick during a tense ending to the Cincinnati Reds’ 4-3 win over Chicago. Votto had a solo homer in the second inning off Kyle Hendricks and a two-run triple in the third as Cincinnati ended a two-game skid. Wick brushed back the 16-year veteran in the eighth, then walked him. Votto barked at Wick as he made his way to first base, and he also had words for Chicago’s dugout. An inning later, Reds reliever Hunter Strickland plunked Patrick Wisdom. Cubs manager David Ross was ejected by plate umpire Dan Merzel after leaving the dugout to protest.