Ramirez homer caps 5-run 1st, Rays beat Marlins 5-4

By DICK SCANLON

Associated Press

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Harold Ramírez homered in a five-run first inning, Colin Poche struck out Jesús Aguilar to strand the bases loaded in the ninth and the The Tampa Bay Rays held on for a 5-4 victory over the Miami Marlins before the fourth straight crowd under 10,000 at Tropicana Field. Drew Rasmussen won his fifth straight decision, giving up three runs and six hits in five innings with seven strikeouts. Tampa Bay scored in the first ining for the sixth time in seven games. Miami has lost five of its last six and is 6-16 following a 12-8 start.