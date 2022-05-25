Skip to Content
Liverpool’s Thiago might be fit for Champions League final

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara could be fit for the Champions League final against Real Madrid on Saturday despite missing training because of injury. The Spain international came off with an Achilles tendon injury in the 3-1 win over Wolverhampton on Sunday but Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says the problem “was not that bad.” Klopp says “he could be able to train tomorrow. It’s surprisingly good (news).” Liverpool midfielder Fabinho trained after missing the team’s last three matches because of a hamstring injury.

