Gurriel helps Astros beat Guardians 2-1 to win series

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Yuli Gurriel and José Siri had two hits each, Cristian Javier tied a career high with nine strikeouts and the Houston Astros beat the Cleveland Guardians 2-1 to win their series. It was a much-needed performance from Gurriel, who hit .319 last season to win the AL batting title but has struggled this year. He entered in an 0-for-9 slide and is hitting .224 this year. Javier allowed three hits in 5 2/3 scoreless innings as Houston won its second straight after dropping the series opener.