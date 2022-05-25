Braves’ Acuña scratched with right quadriceps tightness

ATLANTA (AP) — Braves right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. was scratched from Atlanta’s lineup with right quadriceps tightness. The team announced about 90 minutes before first pitch against Philadelphia that Acuña would sit. He awoke feeling sore and tested out his leg by running on the field before deciding to skip the game. Acuña was diagnosed with a Grade 1 strain and is unlikely to play in the finale of the four-game series Thursday. Acuña is hitting .292 with two homers, eight RBIs and eight stolen bases in 65 at-bats since returning from reconstructive right knee surgery April 28.