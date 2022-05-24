Trump’s inaugural chair pleads not guilty to latest charges

NEW YORK (AP) — The chair of former President Donald Trump’s inaugural committee has pleaded not guilty to the latest charges in an indictment accusing him of secretly working for the United Arab Emirates to influence Trump’s foreign policy. Wealthy businessman Tom Barrack entered the plea Tuesday in a remote court appearance before a Brooklyn federal court judge. Barrack was arrested last year. He entered the plea to conspiracy, obstruction of justice and making multiple false statements at a June 2019 interview with federal agents. His trial is scheduled to begin with jury selection in late August.