Suspect shot after highway patrol officer fired upon in LA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities are searching for a suspect after a California Highway Patrol officer was fired upon while driving in East Los Angeles. Officials say a second suspect was shot and wounded when the officer and sheriff’s deputies returned fire shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday. Sheriff’s officials say the two men began shooting at the highway patrol car as the officer drove through an intersection. A weapon was recovered. A search was under way for the other man, who ran from the scene. No law enforcement officers were hurt. Television news video from the scene shows a highway patrol car with its rear window shattered.