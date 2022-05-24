Stanford to face Oregon in NCAA women’s golf title match

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Sports Writer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Brooke Seay two-putted for birdie on the 18th hole to beat Kaleigh Telfer and Stanford rallied from an early hole to beat Auburn and earn a spot in the NCAA championship match against Oregon. The Ducks beat Texas A&M to earn their first trip to the championship match, creating an all-Pac-12 final that guarantees the conference’s record 200th women’s NCAA title across all sports. Stanford had a tough quarterfinal match before closing out Georgia in the morning. Then the Cardinal had to rally in the afternoon. One exception for Stanford was top-ranked Rose Zhang, who controlled her match from the start.