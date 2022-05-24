Slain cyclist Moriah Wilson, 25, ‘exceptional in every way’

BY LISA RATHKE

The Associated Press

Moriah Wilson had recently quit her job to become a professional mountain bike and gravel racer. The 25-year-old Vermont native’s life and promising cycling career were cut short May 11 when she was shot to death in Austin. She was in Texas ahead of the 150-mile Gravel Locos race, which she was reportedly favored to win. Her killing has shaken the cycling world and other spheres, with tributes pouring in for the rising star known by “Mo.” Wilson’s former employer Specialized said she had already won 10 events this year. The suspected shooter remains at large.