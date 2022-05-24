Louisville adds Cardinals scoring great Milt Wagner to staff

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville has added Milt Wagner as men’s basketball director of player development and alumni relations, reuniting the Cardinals scoring great with former teammate and first-year head coach Kenny Payne. Wagner, whose 1,834 career points rank sixth all-time in program history, was a starter on on Louisville’s 1986 NCAA championship squad while Payne was a freshman. He helped the Cardinals reach three Final Fours from 1981-86 and his No. 20 jersey hangs in the rafters of the team’s KFC Yum! Center arena.