How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

A slump in several big companies weighed down the stock market Tuesday, leaving most major indexes lower. The S&P 500 index fell, as did the Nasdaq composite, which is heavily weighted with technology companies. Gains for McDonald’s and UnitedHealth helped push the Dow Jones Industrial Average higher. A stark profit warning from Snapchat’s parent company spooked investors into dumping the stocks of major social media companies. Snap sank 43.1%, while Facebook’s parent company lost 7.6%.

