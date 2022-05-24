Former Oxnard man pleads guilty to enticing young girl to send explicit images

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – A former Oxnard man pled guilty on Tuesday to federal criminal charges stemming from his use of Instagram to entice a 10-year-old girl into sending sexually explicit photos of herself, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Barry Bryant Rossman, 62 and formerly of Oxnard but currently of Santa Rosa, pled guilty to all three charges against him on what was supposed to be his first day of trial, according to Ciaran McEvoy, spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Los Angeles.

Rossman posed as "Ben," a 21-year-old man, and used the Instagram account "itsben6969" to contact the young girl in Colorado, McEvoy said.

He engaged in conversation with the girl, using flattery and talking about topics such as Christmas gifts.

"Over the following days, Rossman’s conversations with the victim became increasingly sexually explicit, and Rossman convinced the victim to send him sexually exploitative photographs of herself," McEvoy said.

He added that after the two exchanged photos, videos, and messages, Rossman instructed the girl to delete her messages because his little brother might get into his Instagram account and Rossman "did not want his little brother 'loving' the photos like he did."

Shortly after, the girl's mom found the messages on her daughter's phone and called the police.

Law enforcement executed a search warrant at Rossman's Oxnard home in May 2020 and was able to find evidence linking his iPhone to the Instagram account used to contact the girl.

He pled guilty to one count of production of child pornography, one county of enticement of a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity, and one count of receipt of child pornography, McEvoy said.

Rossman's sentencing hearing is scheduled for Aug. 23, and he faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in federal prison and a statutory maximum sentence of life imprisonment.