‘FBI’ season finale pulled after Texas deadly shooting

LOS ANGELES (AP) — CBS has pulled the season finale of “FBI” after a deadly elementary school shooting in Texas. The network said Tuesday that it will not air the show’s season four finale titled “Prodigal Son.” The decision was made after a gunman killed at least 18 students and three adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. The finale’s storyline involved a suspected student’s participation in a deadly robbery. It’s unclear whether the episode will air in the future. The network will re-air the show’s 12th episode “Under Pressure” in place of the season finale.