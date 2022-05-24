Contreras gets first walk-off hit, Braves edge Phillies 6-5

By GEORGE HENRY

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — William Contreras singled home Ronald Acuña Jr. in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Atlanta Braves a 6-5 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. Bryce Harper put Philadelphia ahead 5-4 in the top of the ninth with a two-run homer off closer Kenley Jansen. Harper finished with four RBIs. But the Braves rallied back, taking advantage of a costly error by center fielder Roman Quinn. Dansby Swanson doubled off Nick Nelson to begin the ninth and advanced on a wild pitch. Swanson came home when Acuña’s sacrifice fly bounced off Quinn’s glove, allowing Acuña to reach second base before scoring on Contreras’ first career walk-off hit.