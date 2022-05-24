Changes under new coach Matt Eberflus hit Bears defense

By GENE CHAMBERLAIN

Associated Press

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Personnel, position change and even weight loss have been some of the changes to affect the Chicago Bears defense since the start of spring work in organized team activities during coach Matt Eberflus’ first season. The switch to a 4-3 defense from a 3-4 meant some players switched positions, such as linebacker Roquan Smith. New players such as linebacker Nicholas Morrow, rookie cornerback Kyler Gordon and rookie safety Jaquan Brisker are getting extensive looks with the first team. All the while, the Bears are without veteran defensive ends Robert Quinn and Al-Quadin Muhammad, who have opted not to participate in voluntary offseason work.