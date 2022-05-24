Bulls’ Zach LaVine has knee surgery, full recovery expected

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bulls guard Zach Lavine underwent left knee arthroscopic surgery on Tuesday. The team said it was successful and he is expected to make a full recovery. LaVine averaged 24.4 points and made his second straight NBA All-Star team last year. The Bulls lost in the first round of the playoffs to Milwaukee. LaVine’s four-year, $78 million contract is up and he said last month that he plans to explore the market as an unrestricted free agent. The Bulls can offer a max contract worth more than $210 million over five years.