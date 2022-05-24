Betts homers twice, Dodgers cruise past Nationals 9-4

By PATRICK STEVENS

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mookie Betts homered twice on a night he was originally supposed to have off, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Washington Nationals 9-4. Betts hit a three-run homer off former Dodgers prospect Josiah Gray and a solo shot off Victor Arano for his 21st career multi-homer game and his second this season. Chris Taylor and Trea Turner also homered for Los Angeles, which has won nine of 10. At 29-13, the Dodgers own the best record in the National League. Washington has dropped seven of it last nine and is a major-league worst 5-17 at home.