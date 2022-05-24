Andrus, Lowrie homer, A’s end 13-game skid against Mariners

SEATTLE (AP) — Elvis Andrus hit a tying homer in the sixth, singled and scored in the seventh and the Oakland Athletics snapped a 13-game losing streak against the Seattle Mariners with a 7-5 victory. Tony Kemp had three hits for the Athletics and Jed Lowrie also homered. With the score tied at 5 in the seventh, Andrus’ single off Anthony Misiewicz was deflected by left fielder Jesse Winker. The error allowed Sean Murphy to score the go-around run. Luis Barrera then drove in Andrus with a double to give Oakland a two-run lead. Oakland’s skid against the Mariners dated to last July 23.