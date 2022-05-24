Álvarez, Golovkin set third rivalry bout for September

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Canelo Álvarez and Gennady Golovkin will complete their memorable fight trilogy in September. Álvarez and Golovkin will resume their rivalry Sept. 17 after a four-year break. The fighters met in 2017 and again in 2018 for two highly entertaining middleweight matchups. They fought to a split draw in the first bout, and Álvarez won a narrow decision in the second meeting. Álvarez announced this plan earlier in the year, but his future was put into question after his upset loss to light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol this month. Álvarez ultimately chose the most lucrative potential bout on his calendar.