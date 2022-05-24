Skip to Content
9 guns seized from California man charged with cyberstalking

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — San Jose police say they seized an arsenal of guns and ammunition from a man who is charged with cyberstalking his former co-workers after being fired from his job. Bryan Velasquez of Morgan Hill was charged last week with felony stalking and is out on bail. Police said they got a gun-violence restraining order and took possession of rifles and handguns, body armor and hundreds of rounds of ammunition. Prosecutors say Velasquez was fired from his job at a San Jose construction company in January and began leaving threatening online and email messages with his former bosses, including some that indicated he may have been watching them.

The Associated Press

