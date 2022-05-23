Zhang wins NCAA individual title, 2nd straight for Stanford

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Sports Writer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Rose Zhang overcame a shaky front nine to shoot a 3-over 75 and cap her stellar freshman season by becoming Stanford’s second straight individual NCAA champion. Zhang is the world’s top-ranked women’s amateur golfer who won the U.S. Women’s Amateur in 2020. She was wobbly early in Monday’s NCAA final round at Grayhawk’s Raptor Course in Scottsdale, Arizona. But she righted herself with a birdie on the par-3 13th and held off San Jose State’s Natasha Andrea Oon by three shots.