Urias tags Cole, O’s overcome Judge’s 2 HRs, beat Yanks 6-4

By LARRY FLEISHER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Ramón Urías hit a tiebreaking homer in the sixth inning off Gerrit Cole and the Baltimore Orioles withstood Aaron Judge’s two home runs to beat the Yankees 6-4 and send New York to its season-high third straight loss. Earlier, Major League Baseball suspended Yankees slugger Josh Donaldson for one game and fined him an undisclosed amount after he made multiple references to Jackie Robinson while talking to White Sox star Tim Anderson on Saturday. Shortly before the penalty was announced, the Yankees put Donaldson on the COVID-19 injured list. Urías started Baltimore’s four-run third with a double down the left field line, then snapped a 4-all tie with his homer. Judge upped his major league-leading home run total to 17.