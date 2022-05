NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans agreed to terms on a multi-year contract with tight end Chig Okonkwo on Monday. Okonkwo, a fourth-round selection in the draft, had 77 receptions for 717 yards and eight touchdowns in three seasons at the University of Maryland. In his final year for the Terps, he had 52 receptions for 447 yards and five touchdowns. The 52 receptions were the second most in school history by a Maryland tight end.