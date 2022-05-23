Seahawks OTAs have different feel with no Wilson, Wagner

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Nearly every team drill and team activity for the past decade in Seattle had No. 3 and No. 54 at the front of the line leading the way in stretching or bag drills. That hasn’t been the case this offseason and that point was emphasized yet again when the Seahawks moved into the next phase of offseason workouts. The Seahawks are no longer the team led by Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner. That creates a decidedly new vibe to Seattle’s offseason program. That’s left voids that Seattle coach Pete Carroll is looking for others to fill on both sides of the ball.