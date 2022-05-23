Russia steps up shelling, seeking gains in Ukraine’s Donbas

By ELENA BECATOROS, OLEKSANDR STASHEVSKYI and RICARDO MAZALAN

Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Heavy fighting was raging in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region, where Russian forces have stepped up their bombardments beyond the frontlines. Britain’s Defense Ministry said in its daily intelligence briefing that Moscow faces stiff Ukrainian resistance to its effort to encircle the area around Severedonetsk and consolidate Russian control of the the Luhansk region. To the north in Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, residents lined up for aid rations of tea, sugar, pasta and cereal. On Monday, a court sentenced a captured Russian soldier to the maximum penalty of life in prison for killing a civilian. The Kremlin hinted it may put on trial some of the fighters who surrendered at Mariupol’s steelworks.