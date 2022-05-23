Skip to Content
AP California
By
Published 10:14 pm

Rodríguez’s 1st long ball at home leads M’s past A’s 7-6

KEYT

By TIM BOOTH
AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — Prized rookie Julio Rodríguez homered at home for the first time, a three-run shot to give Seattle an early lead, and the Mariners beat Oakland 7-6 for their 13th straight win over the Athletics. Cal Raleigh and Eugenio Suárez each added a two-run homer as the Mariners extended their domination of the A’s dating to last season. Seattle went 15-4 against Oakland last year and hasn’t lost to the A’s since July 22, 2021. Mariners starter Marco Gonzales pitched 5 1/3 innings to get the victory. All the Seattle home runs came off Oakland starter Zach Logue, who took the loss.

AP California
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content