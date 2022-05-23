Osaka loses in 1st round of French Open, may skip Wimbledon

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP Tennis Writer

PARIS (AP) — Naomi Osaka’s return to the French Open ended in the first round with a straight-set loss to 20-year-old American Amanda Anisimova. Osaka is a four-time Grand Slam champion who took two mental health breaks last season. That included one that began when she withdrew before her second-round match at the French Open. Anisimova reached the French Open semifinals in 2019 and beat Osaka in the third round at the Australian Open in January. Osaka played with tape on her left Achilles tendon and she tried stretching her leg late in the second set. The former No. 1 player said afterward she is leaning toward skipping Wimbledon because ranking points won’t be offered there.