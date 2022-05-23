NHL, St. Louis police looking at threats against Avs’ Kadri

By STEPHEN WHYNO and JOHN WAWROW

AP Hockey Writers

The NHL and St. Louis police are investigating threats the Colorado Avalanche say were made toward forward Nazem Kadri. Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly says law enforcement is looking into the situation. The team said Sunday night it was aware of threats against Kadri after he collided with and injured Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington in Game 3. Kadri is of Lebanese descent and some of the social media posts against him are racist. The NHL says security was enhanced ahead of Game 4 Monday night in St. Louis.