More than 100 children are waitlisted for Junior Lifeguard program in Carpinteria

CARPINTERIA, Calif.-Parents passionate about the Junior Lifeguard Program filled the Carpinteria City Council meeting to share their concerns over the number of kids on a waitlist.

During public comments, one local swim team member told the council that the program filled up within four minutes.

JoJo Bell, 10, said her friends Isla Crooke and Frankie Washburn got in the program, but she didn't make the cut.

About 65 kids signed up before the program sold out.

The 7-week program keeps children busy learning life-saving skills on the sand, and in the ocean from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays during the summer.

Program coordinators said they would have to hire at least 10 more strong ocean swimmers to serve as lifeguards to open the program to 100 more kids.

They need to be at least 18-years-old, but they do not need to be certified lifeguards.

Parents and former lifeguards said it is difficult to recruit when the program is only offering $15 dollars an hour.

They would also like to open the program to more teen aids.

Osiris Castaneda said there is also a social equity aspect. He said too many Latino children can't pass the swim test required to be part of the program.

He said the more children who are able to take part will also be better stewards of the ocean.

They hope the city council will find a way to raise the funds and hire more people before it begins on June 20.

Carpinteria staff members said they would update parents on Friday.

Council members discussed raising lifeguard salaries in order to recruit more young adults without taking a vote.

They asked staff to make it the highest priority possible to resolve the issue before summer.

For more information visit carpinteriaca.gov.

