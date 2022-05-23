Local Starbucks customers react to business leaving Russia

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Starbucks customers picked up their coffee at the shop near Montecito before learning about the company's decision to stop doing business in Russia.

The company isn't the first to do so as a way to standing with Ukraine during the Russian invasion.

Some customers said it seemed like the right thing to do, while others worried about the workers who will lose their jobs.

Another customer pointed out that Starbucks hasn't supported workers in the U.S. choosing to unionize.

The company has more than 100 coffee shops in Russia and has been in the country for 15 years.