Kepler hits slam, Urshela and Twins walk off Tigers 5-4

By TYLER MASON

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Max Kepler hit an early grand slam, and Gio Urshela’s infield single in the bottom of the ninth inning gave the Minnesota Twins a 5-4 victory over the Detroit Tigers. Urshela hit a grounder toward Tigers shortstop Javier Báez, who couldn’t make a play. That allowed Kepler — who launched his slam in the first inning — to score the winning run. Emilio Pagan pitched two scoreless innings of relief to earn the win. Kepler opened the scoring with his third career slam, and the third of the year for the Twins.