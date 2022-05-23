Game workers at Call of Duty maker await union vote tally

Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Video game workers at a division of game publisher Activision Blizzard are waiting to find out if they’ve formed the first labor union at a large U.S. video game company. A count of ballots on Monday will reveal the results of an election affecting a small group of Wisconsin-based quality assurance testers at Activision Blizzard’s Raven Software, which develops the popular Call of Duty game franchise. The unionization campaign by employees at Raven’s office in Middleton, Wisconsin, has been part of a broader internal shakeup at Activision Blizzard, a Santa Monica, California-based gaming giant with roughly 10,000 employees worldwide.