David Ortiz says life has changed since Hall of Fame vote

By KEN POWTAK

Associated Press

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — Newly elected Hall of Famer David Ortiz knows he’s got to enjoy life every day after his shooting in the Dominican Republic nearly three years ago. Ortiz says “You never know what’s next.” Ortiz talked to the The Associated Press at his charity golf tournament. The longtime Red Sox slugger was elected to the Hall on his first ballot by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America in January. He says the vote has changed his life. Ortiz’s tournament — called the Boston Heart Classic — raises money for children in need of life-saving medical treatment.