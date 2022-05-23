Skip to Content
Crocker, 4 Canadians and an amateur qualify for US Open

DALLAS (AP) — Sean Crocker had gone nine straight tournaments without making a cut. He had a top 10 in Belgium, and now the Zimbabwe-born, California-raised Crocker is headed to his first U.S. Open. He led 13 players who qualified from the 36-hole sectional qualifier in Dallas. Three others made it through a qualifier in Japan. Those were the first of what will be 11 sectional qualifiers to fill the 156-man field. The U.S. Open is June 16-19 at The Country Club outside Boston. Among those who failed to get through were 2010 champ Graeme McDowell and Matt Kuchar.

The Associated Press

