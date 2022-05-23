Boards for Meta, Twitter face backlash from NY pension fund

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A major New York pension fund that has invested in both Facebook’s corporate parent and Twitter believes it’s time to shake up the companies’ boards of directors because of their inability to keep violent content off their influential social media services. The New York State Common Retirement Fund outlined its grievances with Facebook owner Meta Platforms and Twitter in separate May 19 letters that were filed Monday with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The letter outlined the fund’s plans to vote against the Meta and Twitter directors seeking re-election at the companies’ respective annual shareholder meetings on Wednesday.