Bauer grievance hearing begins on attempt to overturn ban

NEW YORK (AP) — The hearing on Trevor Bauer’s attempt to overturn his unprecedented two-year suspension under Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy has begun before an arbitrator. Bauer was suspended by Commissioner Rob Manfred on April 29, a penalty that if unchanged will cost the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher just over $60 million of his $102 million, three-year contract. Arbitrator Martin Scheinman is the independent member and chair of a three-person arbitration panel that includes one representative each from MLB and the players’ association. A complicated grievance can take five to 10 hearing days plus additional time for the submission of briefs.