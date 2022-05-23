Skip to Content
Anderson stymies Nationals as Dodgers cruise to 10-1 victory

By PATRICK STEVENS
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tyler Anderson pitched eight shutout innings, Trea Turner had three RBIs in his first game against his former team and the Los Angeles Dodgers routed the Washington Nationals 10-1. Anderson retired his first 16 batters before César Hernández’s one-out double in the sixth. Turner, who played with Washington for seven seasons before his trade to Los Angeles last July, extended his hitting streak to 15 games with a two-run single in the sixth. The Dodgers have won eight of nine and own the best record in the National League at 28-13. Washington fell to a major league-worst 5-16 at home.

