Alonso hits 3-run homer, Mets rack up 18 hits to rout Giants

By JANIE McCAULEY
AP Baseball Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Pete Alonso hit an early three-run homer moments after Francisco Lindor’s tying, two-run double, and the New York Mets kept slugging all game long to rout the stumbling San Francisco Giants 13-3. Jeff McNeil added a two-run homer in the eighth inning and Mark Canha followed with a solo drive in his return to the Bay Area after playing for the Oakland Athletics. Brandon Crawford put the Giants on the board first with a two-run homer in the second off lefty David Peterson, who won while pitching in place of injured ace Max Scherzer.

