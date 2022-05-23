Aces ease past Sparks 104-76 for 5th straight win

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A’ja Wilson scored 24 points, Jackie Young added 19 points and nine rebounds, and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Los Angeles Sparks 104-76 for their fifth straight victory. The Aces tied a WNBA record with 18 3-pointers, topping the team mark of 16, and scored 100-plus in back-to-back games. Las Vegas closed the first quarter on a 23-3 run to take control. The Aces scored 39 points in the frame, with 14 points from Wilson, and led 57-36 at halftime. Wilson had 16 points at the break, Young added 13 and Chelsea Gray scored 11. Liz Cambage made her return to Las Vegas and picked up two early fouls before finishing with 10 points for Los Angeles.