4 people fall off California cliff; 1 dead and 2 badly hurt

PALOS VERDES ESTATES, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say four people fell off a Southern California ocean cliff in the early morning darkness. A man was killed Monday and two women were critically injured. Police in Palos Verdes Estates say the fourth person was a man who suffered minor injuries, climbed back up from the beach below and alerted a passing police officer at about 4:30 a.m. The man told the officer he and his friends had fallen down the cliff. A 25-year-old man died at the scene. Police are investigating the event as an accident. A trail runs along the bluff top about 300 feet above the Pacific Ocean.