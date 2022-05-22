Russian offensive turns to key Donbas city, heavy shelling

By ELENA BECATOROS, OLEKSANDR STASHEVSKYI and RICARDO MAZALAN

Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainians were digging in to defend the eastern city of Sievierodonetsk as it endured heavy bombardment from Russian forces trying to take the industrial area known as the Donbas. In Tokyo on Monday, President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida condemned Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Authorities in Luhansk accused the Russians of a scorched-earth policy focused on Sievierodonetsk, the main Ukrainian-held city in the region. A family who fled a village near the front line in Donetsk said they hadn’t seen the sun in three months and heavy artillery was pounding the village.