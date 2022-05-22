‘Doctor Strange’ remains atop box office as ‘Top Gun’ looms

By ANDREW DALTON

AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Doctor Strange and his multiverse got to linger a little longer atop the weekend box office while Tom Cruise waits in the wings. Marvel’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” was the top-earning film of the weekend for the third straight week, bringing in $31.6 million in North American theaters. “Downtown Abbey: A New Era” made a strong showing in second place with $16 million, but there was no real blockbuster competition for “Doctor Strange,” which surpassed the $800 million mark to become the year’s top grossing film. Next week, “Top Gun: Maverick” arrives on a wave of hype for Memorial Day weekend.