Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 8:51 pm

Wiggins, Warriors dunk Mavericks 109-100 for 3-0 series lead

KEYT

By SCHUYLER DIXON
AP Sports Writer

DALLAS (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 31 points, Andrew Wiggins added 27 while posterizing Luka Doncic on a dunk and the Golden State Warriors beat the Dallas Mavericks 109-100 for a 3-0 lead in the Western Conference finals. The Warriors are within a victory of a return to the NBA Finals, three years after the end of a run of five consecutive trips that yielded three championships. The Warriors go for the sweep in Game 4 on Tuesday in Dallas. Doncic scored 40 points, 21 in the fourth with Dallas desperately trying to close the gap.

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content