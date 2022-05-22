Biden to lay out in Japan who’s joining new Asia trade pact

By JOSH BOAK and AAMER MADHANI

TOKYO (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to launch a long-anticipated Indo-Pacific trade pact on Monday. The White House says the pact will help the United States work more closely with Asian economies on issues including supply chains, digital trade, clean energy and anticorruption efforts. Countries signing on to the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework are set to be announced during Biden’s visit to Tokyo for talks with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. It’s the latest step by the Biden administration to try to broaden U.S. influence in the Pacific and counter China’s economic might in the region.