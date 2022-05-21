Varsho’s double scores 3 in 10th in Dbacks’ 7-6 win vs Cubs

By GAVIN GOOD

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Daulton Varsho drilled a two-out, three-RBI double in the 10th inning then scored on a throwing error by Andrelton Simmons to give the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 7-6 comeback win over the Chicago Cubs. Arizona only got one hit off Cubs starter Justin Steele, but came to life against the bullpen, riding a three-run eighth inning into extras. Rowan Wick gave up Varsho’s double for the loss. Arizona has won three straight games. Ian Kennedy got the win for the Diamondbacks and Mark Melancon got his ninth save of the season.