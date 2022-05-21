Skip to Content
US women’s soccer equal pay victory decades in the making

By ANNE M. PETERSON
The U.S. women’s national team’s efforts to secure equitable pay finally came to fruition this week when the players reached a collective bargaining agreement with U.S. Soccer that gives them the same pay as their male counterparts. The milestone wasn’t achieved just because the women filed a discrimination lawsuit in 2019 or filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in 2016. It was decades in the making. Past players led the charge by advocating for better pay and equitable treatment.

