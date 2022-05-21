Trout reaches 1,000 runs, Angels beat A’s 5-3 to stop skid

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Mike Trout scored his 1,000th run in the majors, Michael Lorenzen threw six innings of three-hit ball for his fifth win and the Los Angeles Angels snapped a four-game losing streak with a 5-3 victory over the Oakland Athletics. Luis Rengifo hit a go-ahead homer off Adam Kolarek in the fifth inning and Andrew Velazquez added a two-run shot in the seventh for the Angels, who have won four of six against the A’s this season. Oakland starting pitcher Frankie Montas and outfielder Ramón Laureano were injured in the second inning.