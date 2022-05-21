The Kardashians take Portofino for Kourtney-Travis wedding

By LEANNE ITALIE

AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The Kravis wedding train has rolled into Italy. According to reports, Kourtney Kardashian and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker hit Portofino for a long wedding weekend. The couple and her entire reality TV family stepped out for dinner Friday night clad in Dolce & Gabbana after the two were snapped smooching on a boat that day. The group took to the streets of Portofino again Saturday on their way to lunch. This after a Las Vegas practice ceremony last month with an Elvis impersonator officiating, followed by a small ceremony May 15 in Santa Barbara, California. Portofino is a jet set favorite, a fishing village on the Ligurian coast.